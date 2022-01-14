Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $28.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.69 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.