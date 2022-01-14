Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.81. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.