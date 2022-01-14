Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.62.

Shares of DLTR traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.53. 41,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

