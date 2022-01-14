DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,452 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 50.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 212,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,473 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

