DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DSL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
