Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 10.39, but opened at 10.08. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at 10.42, with a volume of 3,976 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Douglas Elliman stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

