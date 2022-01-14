Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

