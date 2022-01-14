Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,056,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 31,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

