Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. 30,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

