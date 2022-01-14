Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.24. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,572. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

