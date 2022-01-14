Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. 13,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,906. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

