Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,805. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

