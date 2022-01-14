Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.