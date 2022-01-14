Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 308,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,222. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

