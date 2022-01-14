DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.