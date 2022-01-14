Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 47.8% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

