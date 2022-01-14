Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.25 and a beta of -1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

