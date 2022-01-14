Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $101,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Duke Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,131. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

