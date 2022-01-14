Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $69,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.99. 36,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

