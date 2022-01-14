Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

