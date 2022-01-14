Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $171.18 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

