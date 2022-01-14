ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 89.6% in December

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ECTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 15.95%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.