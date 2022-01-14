Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $237.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s robust year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performance across majority of its arms in third-quarter 2021 are impressive. The company’s strong product portfolio and business, and its cost efficiency program raise optimism. A strong solvency position is another plus. Ecolab’s third quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Ecolab has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

