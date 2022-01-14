Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

