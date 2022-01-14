Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.