Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00210201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.00461067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.