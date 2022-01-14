Eiry Roberts Sells 2,632 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.