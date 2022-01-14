Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

