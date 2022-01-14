Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $55,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.