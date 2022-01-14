Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $32,615.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

