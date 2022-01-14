ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Up 0.3%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 1,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

