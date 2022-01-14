Endor Protocol Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $906,925.94 and approximately $23,227.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00326283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008256 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016555 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

