Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

