Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.23.

ERF traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,340. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

