Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Buys C$43,490.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

ENGH opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$42.30 and a 12-month high of C$64.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

