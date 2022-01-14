Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.14.

Several research analysts have commented on ESVIF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

