Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 2,131,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,856. Envista has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

