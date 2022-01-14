Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead drug Tazverik is approved by the FDA to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) and Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES). The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the targeted market. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 1,295,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,223. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Epizyme by 2,593.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 70.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

