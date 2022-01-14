EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

EQBBF stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

