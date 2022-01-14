Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Truist Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 69.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 103.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

