Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equillium, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.76 on Friday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

