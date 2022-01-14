Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

