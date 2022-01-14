Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westhaven Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westhaven Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of WHN opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.31 million and a PE ratio of -24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.