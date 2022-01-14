Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westhaven Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westhaven Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WHN opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.31 million and a PE ratio of -24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

