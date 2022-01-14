Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

