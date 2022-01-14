Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Truist Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. upped their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ICFI stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.