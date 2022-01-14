Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.