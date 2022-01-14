Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 15,897 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,296,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

