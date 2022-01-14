Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 15,897 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74.
Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,296,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
