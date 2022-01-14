Ether Zero Price Down 45.4% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $156,237.48 and approximately $3,549.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.62 or 0.07635515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00074663 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

