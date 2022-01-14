Eurofins Scientific SE Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurofins Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

ERFSF opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

