Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $912,365.18 and approximately $971,085.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.