Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

